Chris Ballard makes case to keep Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

Colts G.M. Chris Ballard devoted a chunk of his guest Football Morning in America column to making the case for keeping the Scouting Combine in the city where it has been held for years — Indianapolis.

Ballard, whose bias is obvious, nevertheless makes a great case, one with which most of his peers would agree.

“I’m guessing if you polled all 32 NFL front offices, coaching, medical, and strength staffs, the majority would be against it,” Ballard accurately writes. “For 32 years, Indianapolis has worked with National Football Scouting, the NFL and local partners to expertly hone every aspect of the Combine. The work that Jeff Foster and his staff at NFS have done to accommodate the ever-changing needs of the NFL and its broadcast partners has been nothing short of incredible. Indianapolis is the best and most logical location for the Combine for many reasons and chief among them being the advantages our city offers from a football perspective to our athletes and personnel across the league.”

Ballard points to the facilities, the medical capacity, and the overall accommodations. And he’s right; Indianapolis is a perfect place for the event.

But it won’t matter. The powers-that-be privately have made it clear that the Combine will become the NFL’s next profit center, moving from highest bidder to highest bidder and becoming an even bigger and bigger event than it is in Indianapolis.

Convenience, ease, comfort, etc. to the people who are actually working that week won’t matter. What will matter is the money, and as it was with the draft it’s amazing that it has taken the NFL so long to figure out that taking the show on the road will result in even more money being crammed into the collective coffers.