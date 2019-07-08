Colts excited about Jack Doyle returning to health

Getty Images

The 2018 season had plenty of high points for the Colts, but one of the lows was how things played out for tight end Jack Doyle.

Doyle injured his hip early in the season and missed five games before returning to the lineup. He played four more times before lacerating his kidney and winding up on injured reserve. He had a procedure to address that injury and then had hip surgery after the season that kept him from practicing all spring.

The hope is that he’ll be ready to go when camp opens and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said he’s looking forward to having Doyle back with Eric Ebron and Mo Alie-Cox at tight end.

“It’s exciting to know that he is making a full recovery from his hip, from his kidney and we are going to have the Jack Doyle that we had at the start last year,” Sirianni said, via the Anderson Herald-Bulletin.

Doyle progressed to running routes before the offseason came to an end, which is a good sign for where he’ll be when the Colts resume work later this month.