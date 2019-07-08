Colts see benefits of open training camp

Getty Images

NFL teams have increasingly shifted from having training camps in open spaces where fans can attend, to practicing in their own private facilities, without public access. The Colts are one team that doesn’t like that trend.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard wrote in today’s Football Morning in America that he wants to keep giving fans the chance to watch his team practice in the summer.

“I am a big fan of going away for training camp, but this is something that is disappearing from the NFL,” Ballard wrote. “I understand that teams want to eliminate distractions. But there is nothing like human interaction. Sure, teams can provide minute-by-minute updates on social media, but the ability to connect with our fans has to be more than looking at their computers and phones. Training camp allows fans to see their favorite team up close and personal. They get a chance to connect and make interactions that they are not able to make on game day.

“It is also important that we continue to connect with our fans who are not season ticket holders. Young fans are able to get an autograph, shake hands, catch a football, and make a connection that will last a lifetime. I don’t care what anyone says—you cannot build trust through the internet and social media. Nothing will ever replace human interaction or the ability to look people in the eye and connect.”

PFT is tracking the number of open practices held by each team. The Colts are having 16 practices open to the public, tied for third-most in the NFL.