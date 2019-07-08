Delanie Walker unsure if he’ll be active at start of camp

Getty Images

Titans tight end Delanie Walker said in May he was “85 percent” recovered from last year’s ankle injury.

Late July might not be enough time to get him to 100.

Walker told Jenny Vrentas of SI.com that he wasn’t sure if he was going to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

“I’ll leave that up to the coaches,” Walker said.

Walker suffered an ankle injury in the opener last season, and began doing some individual drills during OTAs. The Titans held him out of June’s minicamp, which makes it seem more likely they’ll ease him into camp.

“Just stepping on the field, running routes and doing drills, that was the biggest [hurdle],” he said. “I had only been running for two weeks, and being able to run routes against guys, and beating them. . . .

“We have great coaches and training staff. They’re probably not going to let me hit the ground running like I want to, but I look forward to getting into my groove.”

Getting him back on the field would be a significant boost for the Titans offense, as he averaged 71 catches and 831 yards per season over the five previous seasons.