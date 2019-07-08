Former Colts DT Josh Chapman gets second DUI

Getty Images

Former Colts defensive tackle Josh Chapman was arrested over the weekend, for his second DUI since he began working at the University of Alabama.

According to Stephanie Taylor of the Tuscaloosa News, Chapman was booked Saturday morning, adding to a record that includes another DUI arrest in 2017.

Chapman was a fifth-round pick of the Colts in 2012, and played three seasons in the league, starting 15 games in 2014.

He was hired by his alma mater as an assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2016.