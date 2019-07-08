Jaylon Smith on contract: Jerry will cut the check when time’s right

Getty Images

Whether the conversation has been about quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper or running back Ezekiel Elliott, contract situations have been in the forefront for the Cowboys this offseason.

The line won’t stop with those three players, however. Linebacker Jaylon Smith is heading into his fourth season and will be in need of a new deal in the not too distant future.

Word in May was that no talks had been held at this point and there’s no great urgency with Smith set for restricted free agency as a result of missing his entire rookie year with the knee injury he suffered in his final game at Notre Dame. During an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Smith said he’s confident that Jerry Jones will come up with a deal when the time is right.

“When it’s time for Jerry to cut the check, it will happen,” Smith said. “I just have to embrace where I’m at. I’m blessed for sure.”

With time on their side in any Smith negotiations and more pressing matters on offense, it seems likely the time frame for Jones to cut the check will be an extended one.