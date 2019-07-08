Julio Jones trusts Arthur Blank to keep his word, won’t miss camp time

AP

Last summer, the Falcons adjusted Julio Jones‘ contract to get him into training camp on time.

That apparently won’t be an issue this year.

Via TMZ.com, Jones said he wouldn’t hold out of training camp as he awaits his latest (deserved) raise.

“Mr. Blank gave us his word. . . . That’s golden,” Jones said. “[Blank’s] word is that it’s going to get done. . . . There’s no stress on my end. I’m not thinking about it.

“[Blank] makes it easy for me to go out and just work every day and not have one of those situations where there’s a holdout or anything like that.”

Jones has two years left on his current deal, and Blank said earlier this offseason he expected both Jones and franchise-tagged defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to be “Falcons for life.”