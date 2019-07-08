Kamalei Correa excited for second season with Titans

Getty Images

Titans outside linebacker Kamalei Correa had less than two weeks to get used to a new team before regular season games got underway last September after being traded to Tennessee by the Baltimore Ravens. Now with a full year under his belt, Correa is excited for his second season with the Titans.

“I love it here,” Correa said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “There’s great people, and it’s a great place, with great coaches. I have great teammates. I love my teammates. Man, I love it here. There’s no other way to put it. … So I want to go out there and help my team by being the best I can be.”

Correa was a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2016 and played his first two seasons in Baltimore. Correa appeared in 25 games with four starts for the Ravens. He struggled to find a consistent role in Baltimore’s defense in his two years with the team. He played on less than five percent of the team’s defensive snaps as a rookie and just 13.5 percent of snaps in 2017, per Pro Football Reference.

The Ravens traded him in late August last season prior to the team’s final preseason game and impending roster cuts. Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees had been the Ravens defensive coordinator the prior two seasons and looked to get Correa more involved in Tennessee. Correa topped 30 percent of defensive snaps for the first time in his career and finished the season with career-highs in tackles (19) and sacks (3.5) with a forced fumble as well.

Correa is now entering the final year of his rookie contract and is looking to take the next step into becoming a more consistent performer.

“It is year 4, so you have time to hone in and focus on the details from last season, the mistakes that I’ve made, the team has made, the defense has made,” he said. “I’m just trying to be better at everything – an all-around person, better teammate, a better father off the field and just a better ball player. I am trying to work on my overall well-being and not just on the field because I think that is a big part it.

“I love my family, I love football, I love this team. So I just try to come out here and work hard every single day and keep fine-tuning the little things to get better.”