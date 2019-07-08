LeSean McCoy: Who better to learn from than Frank Gore?

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy says he and teammate Frank Gore will complement each other more than they’ll compete for carries this year.

McCoy said he has long admired Gore and lobbied for the Bills to sign him.

“We’ve been friends before we got here,” McCoy said, via the Bills’ website. “We train together. I’m constantly trying to improve my game, find motivation. Who better to learn from than Frank? I was begging him to come.”

The 30-year-old McCoy said he’s also looking to the 36-year-old Gore to see how he keeps his body ready to go.

“I think I’m getting older. Then I look at him and all his old rituals he has. I’m still young,” McCoy said.

The Bills have a crowded backfield, with McCoy and Gore as well as T.J. Yeldon and rookie Devin Singletary, but McCoy, who’s first on the depth chart, seems to think there will be enough carries to go around.