One week left for franchise-tagged players to sign multi-year deals

July is generally quiet around the NFL until training camps open at the end of the month, but there is a notable date on the horizon for a few players and teams.

The deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign multi-year deals with their teams is on July 15. Six players received franchise tags this year, but only three of them — Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett — have not signed long-term contracts so far this offseason.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence signed a five-year deal with the Cowboys while fellow edge rushers Frank Clark and Dee Ford each landed new deals after being traded. Ford was sent to the 49ers by the Chiefs, who then made a deal to acquire Clark from Seattle. Clark and Ford also signed five-year deals.

Word from Houston in April was that the plan was still to sign Clowney, who hasn’t signed the franchise tender, to a long-term deal, but Brian Gaine was the one talking about that plan and he’s been fired since making those comments. No new G.M. is in place and there’s been no word on progress toward an agreement.

Gould also hasn’t signed the tender and he has made a trade request that the 49ers have not shown a sign of granting to this point in the offseason. Gould called it a “complicated situation” last month and has hinted at interest in returning to the Bears as he and his family still call the Chicago area home.

Jarrett did sign his tender and joined the Falcons for minicamp before the offseason program came to an end last month. Falcons owner Arthur Blank said it’s just “a matter of when” a long-term deal for Jarrett gets done, although they’re also trying to work out a new deal with wide receiver Julio Jones so the status quo could hold through the 2019 season.

Jarrett would make just over $15.2 million under the terms of the tag. Clowney would stand to make over $15.9 million and Gould’s tag comes with a salary of just over $4.9 million.