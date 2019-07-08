PFT 2019 storyline No. 16: When will Daniel Jones play?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 8, 2019, 10:58 AM EDT
AP

The awkward, clunky transition from Eli Manning to someone not named Eli Manning has gotten even more awkward and clunky for the Giants.

But at least they have a post-Eli option, in the form of sixth overall draft pick Daniel Jones. The question becomes when Jones will play. That question lands at storyline No. 16 on our #CountdownSZN list for 2019.

The Giants have suggested the KC model (sit for a year, in reference to Patrick Mahomes and Alex Smith) and the GB model (sit for three, in reference to Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre). Then there’s the NYG model, which the team used 15 years ago, benching Kurt Warner (who was 5-4 at the time) for Eli during Eli’s rookie year.

Of course, there’s also the “we used a top-10 pick on a quarterback for a reason” model, which points toward making him the Week One starter. After the draft, the clues of Jones potentially starting from the get-go were hiding in plain sight — given that the Giant thought enough of Jones to make him the sixth overall selection, and given that Eli is widely believed to be in decline.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur initially pooh-poohed the possibility, but clearly kicked the door open to a potential competition at the conclusion of the offseason program.

Ultimately, it’s a simple analysis. If Jones performs as well as the Giants thought he would (given that they made him the sixth pick in the draft), he should be able to win a fair and square competition with the fairly square Eli Manning. If, after all, Eli were playing at a level that would make him the sixth pick in the 2019 draft, the Giants wouldn’t have taken Jones.

So now the question becomes whether Jones performs during training camp and the preseason in a way that makes the Giants think he was indeed worthy of being the sixth pick. Given the intense criticism that the Giants received for making Jones the sixth pick, maybe they’ll be inclined to let the two compete — and to quietly root for Jones to win.

At some point, Jones will play. When he does, the Giants will find out whether he was indeed worthy of being the sixth pick in the draft. Along with everyone else.

If the Giants ultimately decide to go with Jones from Week One, a very interesting decision will have to be made about Eli. He has a no-trade clause; unless he’d waive it, the options will be to keep him, paying $11.5 million in addition to the $5.5 million he has earned in roster bonus and workout bonuses, or to cut him loose before that $11.5 million becomes fully guaranteed at the start of the regular season.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “PFT 2019 storyline No. 16: When will Daniel Jones play?

  1. Very interesting scenario for the G men! As of last week, Eli still believes he is and will remain the starter not just this season but in the future! 6th pick is too high to wait years , so I’m guessing the KC model! UNLESS, the rookie just hands down blows Eli away during camp and preseason. Tough call !

  2. I think they’ll follow the model that we almost always see when a bad team with a veteran QB drafts a QB in the first round: The team will say the veteran is the starter and they’re going to let the rookie sit and learn all year. Then the veteran will play for a few weeks until an excuse presents itself for yanking him and putting in the rookie.

  5. It looks like the Giants are in a pretty good spot. They have a seasoned, Super Bowl winning QB as a starter and a (seemingly) sharp replacement in the wings. All they really have to do is find out how good Jones really is,and how good Manning still is, in camp and the preseason. If they’re smart, they won’t automatically start Jones just because of his draft slot.

  7. Giants would like to find the way beyond the Eli era, but there is no painless or easy way to do so. Eli could make it a lot easier on himself (and the team) if he announced his retirement.

  8. bullcharger says:
    July 8, 2019 at 11:32 am
    2020

    Agree or maybe 2021. If things go bad, let it go bad with Eli. Then there’s no “If only…” talk. If the Giants have a good year, then he sits until Eli stinks or quits.

    It gives Jones the opportunity to see what a NFL team in chaos looks like if things go south. That’s an education right there even if he doesn’t have to shower after a game.

  9. Enough with “models”. The “KC model” was a playoff-caliber team already – thy gave Mahomes the keys to a running Porsche. The “GB model” was a veteran QB who the team knew had no interest in retiring because he could still play at a high level. And what the Giants did in 2004 was for the number-one overall pick with a pedigree, not a QB fans are comparing to Dave Brown and Phil Simms when they were drafted (“Who?”).

    Granted, Simms proved to be more than serviceable. He had a near-perfect game in SB21 (all 3 incompletions were drops), and he was 10-1 in 1990 when he got hurt, and that team won SB25. He’s the last Giant to have his number officially retired (although no one has worn Strahan’s 92 since he called it a career). Will Jones be Phil Simms v2? He better be, or the Giants are in for a long down streak again.

  10. I hope they both bomb out and set the Giants back years and years. Mara’s BS salary cap penalties deserve eternal karma.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!