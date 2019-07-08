Recent earthquakes did not damage the Raiders’ new stadium

Getty Images

Last week’s Southern California earthquakes affected Las Vegas. Not strong enough, however, to affect the football stadium that is being built there.

Via the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the COO of the company building the venue said Saturday that the earthquakes did no damage, and caused no injuries.

Don Webb explained that the building was “thoroughly inspected,” and that an independent testing firm had examined all critical structural elements of the stadium. Webb admitted that the incomplete status of the structure increases its vulnerability.

After Friday night’s 7.1-magnitude event, workers moved from the higher structures to ground level, continuing their efforts there.

Recently, the overall construction effort went out of sequence, due to the fact that some roof trusses don’t fit. None of these issues are expected to keep the stadium from opening as expected in time for the start of the 2020 season.