Report: Rob Gronkowski catches passes from Tom Brady

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski insisted last week he is enjoying retirement and does not miss football. On Monday, he reportedly returned to football . . . at least for a day.

The tight end caught passes from Tom Brady in a private workout on the UCLA campus on Monday, Andrew Callahan of masslive.com reports. Brady’s personal trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero, also attended the session.

Gronkowski is in Los Angeles for the second annual Monster Energy $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game, which tips off at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Monday night, according to Callahan.

Gronkowski, 30, retired in March after nine seasons. He said on the Rich Eisen Show last week that “there’s definitely going to be times when you miss it and everything. . . . I mean I can’t really say how I’m going to feel about it when the games start rolling around and everything.”

The four-time All-Pro has lost 18 pounds from the 268 he played at last season, but that hasn’t stopped Brady from campaigning for Gronkowski’s return. And for one day at least, Brady was reunited with his favorite pass catcher.

News of Gronkowski’s workout with Brady will only fuel speculation of a return by the Pro Bowl tight end at some point this season.