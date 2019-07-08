Robby Anderson: Goal is to become “best receiver in the NFL”

Getty Images

Robby Anderson has put up good numbers in the past. He thinks he has an even brighter future.

The Jets wide receiver is ready to build on a strong finish to last season, even though the year as a whole represented a bit of a step back for him.

“That was a down year for me,” Anderson said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “I know my capabilities. I know what I want to become . . . and that’s the best receiver in the NFL.”

That’s optimistic, but he certainly has shown signs of being a reliable target for Sam Darnold.

He caught 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017, and though his numbers were down across the board last year (50-752-6), he finished the season strong. In Weeks 14-16, he had 312 receiving yards and three touchdowns, showing a connection with Darnold that has led to optimism there.

That also comes with more responsibility, as new coach Adam Gase wants to expand Anderson’s role beyond running fast in a straight line.

“We’re just going to keep trying to think of ways to get him the ball, ways to create variety in his routes,” Gase said. “Instead of just doing one or two things, maybe we can open that thing up to five, six, seven things to where he’s a threat on multiple levels whether it be underneath, intermediate or down the field.”

If that happens, Anderson would certainly be closer to his goal.