Tedy Bruschi: I’m doing much better

Getty Images

Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi suffered a stroke last week and he returned to social media on Monday to give an update on how he’s feeling.

Bruschi returned to Instagram with a post outlining the warning signs of a stroke while recounting his own experience last Thursday. Bruschi also had a stroke in 2005 and realized quickly that he was in need of medical attention.

“Around 10:30am on July 4th I lost use of my left arm,” Bruschi wrote. “I then tried to speak and realized I was slurring my speech. As I turned to my wife she noticed the left side of my face was drooping. We immediately knew what was happening. These are stroke warning signs. We called 911 and an ambulance got me to the hospital. Thank you for all your kind thoughts and prayers. I’m doing much better.”

We hope that progress continues and that Bruschi is well enough to resume work as an ESPN analyst soon. We’d also urge everyone to familiarize themselves with those warning signs so that they or someone they see exhibiting those signs can get to a hospital as soon as possible.