Charlotte Jones Anderson makes Most Powerful Women in Sports list

Getty Images

Adweek released its annual “Most Powerful Women in Sports” honorees this week, and three women involved in the NFL are among the 30.

Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones Anderson, Rams chief marketing officer Ronalee Zarate-Bayani and NFL executive vice president and chief revenue officer Renie Anderson are featured with profiles and highlights at Adweek.com.

“Honored to be alongside such an impressive group of women who are making a huge impact in the world of sports!” Jones Anderson tweeted.

United States national team co-captain Alex Morgan, fresh off another World Cup title, is featured on the cover.

NBC Sports Group also is represented on the list with chief marketing officer and executive vice president, content strategy, Jennifer Storms making the list.