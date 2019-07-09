Chris McCain easily wins his first MMA fight

Getty Images

Like Greg Hardy, Chris McCain has traded rushing quarterbacks for fighting in cages. Unlike Hardy, McCain made the decision even though the NFL hasn’t shunned him the way it has shunned Hardy.

McCain made his MMA debut over the weekend, as an amateur fighter at Shawne Merriman’s second Lights Out Xtreme event. TMZ.com has the video, which shows McCain beating Jamal Harris, who entered the octagon 0-2 and exited 0-3. The fight ended 38 seconds into the second round, via TKO.

McCain made his entry wearing his old Chargers jersey. He’s leaner than he was when he played football, and he’s long and lanky at six feet, five inches.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Daily News, McCain explained that he simply wasn’t happy playing football, and that he’s much happier in MMA. If he keeps fighting like he did in his debut, McCain will get a lot happier.