Cory Booker has a plan for the Giants, if two unlikely things happen

Getty Images

The Eric Swallwell President campaign has ended, and Senator Cory Booker could be one of the next ones to step aside. But he has yet to give up the fight, polls and common sense be damned.

In the debut episode of the Fired Up podcast with Brad Jenkins, Booker shares one of his specific plans, in the highly unlikely event that he’ll be living in the White House from January 2021 through at least January 2025.

“Can I tell you a dream?” Booker says. “And I’m running for President for every reason, but this. But should I become President of the United States, and the stars in the universe line up, and my team is the Super Bowl champions that year. . . . I’m telling you, when they’re in the White House, I will turn to the world and say — it won’t be a slip of the tongue — I will say, ‘I am proud to be here with the New Jersey Giants.’ At that point, I figure I will have swagger, Secret Service, and the nuclear codes. Are they really going to step to me and correct me?”

Beyond the slim possibility of Booker becoming President, the current condition of the Giants doesn’t scream out “Super Bowl” any time soon.

But much can change in football, and it can change quickly. The Giants, thus, have a much better chance than Booker to be at the White House during the next four-year window. But that’s not saying much, because Booker has plenty of other viable candidates to leapfrog if he wants to have a chance to go toe-to-toe with an incumbent who once owned a professional football team that both played in New Jersey and carried the New Jersey name.