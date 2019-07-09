In recorded conversation, Tyreek Hill denies 2014 assault he pleaded guilty to

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation after a 2014 incident with Crystal Espinal, who was then pregnant with his son. But in a recorded conversation with Espinal, Hill denied the incident and accused Espinal of lying.

After their son suffered a broken arm this year, authorities launched a child abuse investigation. No charges were filed, but Hill faced renewed scrutiny over the incident, as well as the recorded conversation, in which Espinal said their son was terrified of him and Hill replied, “You need to be terrified of me too, bitch.” Now a fuller version of that recording has been published by 610 Sports in Kansas City, and Hill shows no remorse over the 2014 incident.

“You f–king ruined my life and you lied on me in 2014. I’m still not over that. I didn’t touch you in 2014,” Hill told Espinal. “You lied on me in 2014. If you want to rewind that night, we can rewind that night, too. You was in my house. And did I pick you up and slam you? Hell no. I picked you up and put you out.”

Espinal then asked, “Where did the bruises come from, Tyreek?” Hill did not answer.

Espinal also said, “You had your hand around my neck,” to which Hill replied, “No, I did not.”

Hill has rarely spoken of the 2014 incident, although in 2016 he said that people “have every right to be mad at me because I did something wrong.” Given that statement, and Hill’s guilty plea, his denial in 2019 of his actions in 2014 are likely to be seen by most as a refusal to show remorse and accept responsibility for his actions.