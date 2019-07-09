Jimmy Garoppolo is “good to go” for training camp

AP

Jimmy Garoppolo went on a media tour Tuesday, promoting Men’s Wearhouse’s annual Suit Drive, which provides gently used professional attire to those re-entering the workplace.

“It allows men and women to make a good first impression,” Garoppolo said in a phone interview. “I think it applies to the whole football mindset of ‘look good, feel good, play good.'”

The good news for 49ers Nation is Garoppolo feels good.

“I really do,” the quarterback said. “The rehab process has gone really well. Knock on wood. We haven’t had any setbacks. OTAs went about as well as I could have hoped for and now for training camp hopefully we’ll be full go with team drills and all that stuff. We’re moving in the right direction. We’ve just got to keep going day by day and keep stacking them together. It’s a long process, but we’ve come this far, so why stop now, right?”

Garoppolo does not expect to start on the physically unable to perform list, planning to be full go on Day One.

“I’m sure hoping so,” Garoppolo said. “The training staff, the coaches, we’ve kind of put together a plan and everything like that. We’ll kind of assess the situation as we get closer to it.”

Garoppolo tore his left anterior cruciate ligament during a Sept. 23 game against the Chiefs. He got one snap in 11-on-11 drills during organized team activities.

But he has no restrictions, cleared to do everything.

“I’m good to go. Finally,” he said.

Garoppolo has worked with quarterback coaches Tom House and Adam Dedeaux this summer and now is getting in work with his receivers in the Bay Area.

“We get a good group of guys, a ton of guys,” Garoppolo said. “It’s encouraging to see that.”

Having missed most of last season, Garoppolo is ready for training camp and ready to show he’s “good to go.”