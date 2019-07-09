Lions have eight training camp practices open to the public

Getty Images

The Lions started having training camp at their team practice facility 13 years ago, and ever since they’ve been at the low end of the league in the number of practices that are open to fans.

This year the Lions will have eight practices open to the general public, and another three that are exclusive for season ticket holders. The Lions will have three joint practices with the Patriots, two of which are open to the public with another open only to season ticket holders.

That’s below the league average; most teams have 10 or more practices open to the public.

We’re keeping tabs on every team’s training camp plans, from the Cowboys and their 20 open practices to the Raiders and their zero open practices.