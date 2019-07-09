Muhammad Wilkerson rejects plea deal for DWI

Getty Images

Free agent defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson is willing to wait for his day in court.

According to the New York Daily News, Wilkerson rejected a plea deal for his June DWI, which would have cost him a $500 fine, a 90-day suspension of his license and required attending an impaired driver program.

His attorney, Alex Spiro, said the offer was “telling” while turning it down. Wilkerson’s court date will be Sept. 3.

He was stopped on June 1 after rolling his Rolls Royce through a stop sign, and a breathalyzer test registered .09, just over the legal limit of .08 blood alcohol content. He told police he “had a shot and two beers” at the time.

Wilkerson’s still looking for work, after spending last year with the Packers. His season ended prematurely, as he broke his ankle in Week Three.