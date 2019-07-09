NFL will hold International Combine in Germany in October

Getty Images

The NFL’s bid to find players around the world will come to Germany this October.

The league announced that it will hold an International Scouting Combine in Cologne on October 19. Up to 50 players will be invited to go through drills based on the ones that college prospects do in Indianapolis before each year’s draft.

Australia hosted the event last year and some prospects will be invited to continue training in the United States. The next step would be a spot in the International Player Pathway program, which places players with teams for offseason work and allows for them to remain on the practice squad without counting against the 10-player limit.

“Following last year’s inaugural International Combine in Australia, we are excited to explore the talent pool internationally,” NFL COO of International Damani Leech said in a statement. “Since 2017, the NFL’s International Player Pathway program has provided international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level and develop their skills, and we hope to discover new talent through this event in Germany.”

Panthers defensive end Efe Obada and Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata, a 2018 seventh-round pick, have come to the NFL through the program in recent years.