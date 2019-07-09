NFLN will televise Kyler Murray’s debut, live

Getty Images

If Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will indeed be the NFL’s next big thing, we’ll all get our first big glimpse of him on the NFL’s in-house TV channel.

The league announced on Tuesday that 13 preseason games will be broadcast live on NFL Network. The process begins on Thursday, August 8, with a Week One doubleheader featuring the Jets and Giants (SNOOPY BOWL!) at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by the Cardinals and Chargers at 10:00 p.m. ET.

In all, NFLN will televise two of Arizona’s four preseason games live, with the third preseason game (at Minnesota) shown on Saturday, August 24, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Arizona’s second preseason game, at home against the Raiders, will be shown by ESPN on Thursday, August 15.

The other 10 live NFLN preseason games will have the Buccaneers at the Steelers (Friday, August 9, 7:30 p.m. ET), the 49ers at the Cowboys (Saturday, August 10, 8:00 p.m. ET), the Bears at the Giants (Friday, August 16, 7:30 p.m. ET), the Browns at the Colts (Saturday, August 17, 4:30 p.m. ET), the Chiefs at the Steelers (Saturday, August 17, 7:30 p.m. ET), the Cowboys at Rams from Hawaii (Saturday, August 17, 10:00 p.m. ET), the Texans at the Cowboys (Saturday, August 24, 4:00 p.m. ET), the Seahawks at the Chargers (Saturday, August 24, 10:00 p.m. ET), the Eagles at the Jets (Thursday, August 29, 7:00 p.m. ET), and the Chargers at the 49ers (Thursday, August 29, 10:00 p.m. ET).

NFL Network also will have re-airs of all 65 preseason games, many of which will feature local announcers butchering the last names of the back-of-roster players from the opposing teams. When that happens, you’ll know football is back.