No new deal expected for Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

Teams have until next Monday to reach long-term deals with their franchise-tagged players, but it appears that deadline is going to pass without action in Houston.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, no deal is expected for pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, and he’ll play this year on his one-year deal for $15.967 million.

Wilson also notes that Clowney isn’t expected to miss any games, but could miss “a major portion” of training camp.

The fact the Texans don’t have a General Manager at the moment can’t really help negotiations, but Clowney’s history of knee problems might give a team pause as well.