PFT 2019 storyline No. 15: Will Kyler Murray be the NFL’s next big thing?

As NFL quarterbacks go, Kyler Murray is as little as they get. But that may not stop Murray from becoming the NFL’s next big thing. Whether he does lands at storyline No. 15 as the 2019 season appraoches.

From the moment he chose football over baseball, Murray captured the imagination of scouts, coaches, players, and fans. In this golden age of quarterbacking, Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield became the darlings of the league in 2018, a year after Deshaun Watson was all the rage, until he suffered a torn ACL.

Despite his (lack of) size, Murray brings an explosiveness that the league hasn’t seen since Mike Vick, but possibly with a better set of passing skills. While Murray may not be the next Mahomes, Murray doesn’t need to be a 50-touchdown MVP to justify Arizona’s faith in him.

Ulimately, it was an easy analysis. The Cardinals have struggled with young quarterbacks in recent years (decades), getting their best performances from veterans like Kurt Warner and Carson Palmer. Murray could be their first born-and-raised franchise quarterback since moving to the desert 31 years ago.

Sure, there’s a chance he’ll be a bust. That he won’t be able to stay healthy once he’s hit hard by NFL-caliber defensive players. That his speed and other skills won’t translate to the pro game.

The risk is worth it. And it’s far better to roll the dice on Murray and get it wrong than to pass on him and have him become a star player for someone else.

If he becomes a star for the Cardinals, the NFC West becomes very interesting, perhaps before long the best division in the league.