Raiders sign first-round pick Josh Jacobs to complete draft class

AP

The Oakland Raiders announced Tuesday night they have signed first-round running back Josh Jacobs to his rookie contract.

The signing of Jacobs completes the Raiders’ draft class.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jacobs deal is a four-year deal with a fifth-year option worth $11.9 million.

Jacobs was the second of Oakland’s three first-round draft picks this spring along with defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram. Jacobs was the 24th overall pick of the first round. The two sides got a contract done with just two weeks remaining until the Raiders rookies report for training camp on July 23.

Jacobs’ signing brings the list of unsigned draft picks league wide down to just 11: Nick Bosa (No. 2, 49ers), Quinnen Williams (No. 3, Jets), Devin White (No. 4, Buccaneers), Daniel Jones (No. 6, Giants), Brian Burns (No. 16, Panthers), Deebo Samuel (No. 36, 49ers), Dalton Risner (No. 41, Broncos), Drew Lock (No. 42, Broncos), Myles Boykin (No. 93, Ravens), Oshane Ximines (No. 95, Giants) and Austin Cutting (No. 250, Vikings).