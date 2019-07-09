Report: Duke Johnson parts ways with agent Kristin Campbell

Getty Images

Browns running back Duke Johnson requested a trade earlier this year, but the Browns have shown no sign that they’re willing to move him ahead of the 2019 season.

Johnson may be plotting a different course with training camp set to start in the near future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Johnson has parted ways with agent Kristin Campbell and is currently without new representation.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was critical of Johnson’s trade request, but Johnson said he doesn’t concern himself with such reactions. Campbell’s husband Luther, best known as Uncle Luke from his days with 2 Live Crew, had a different reaction as he sent a tweet that said “f–k Baker Mayfield for saying that dumb s–t” about Johnson.”

No reason was given for the split between Johnson and Campbell, so we’ll have to wait to find out if Johnson has had a change of heart or if he feels a different agent may be able to help get him out of Cleveland.