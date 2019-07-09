Robert Kraft, Stan Kroenke dine with the President

AP

The Patriots apparently won’t be visiting the White House this summer, but the owner of the team was in D.C. on Monday night for a dinner with the President.

The event, held at the Treasury Department, honored the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

Robert Kraft sat two spots from President Donald Trump, via Bloomberg.com. Rams owner Stan Kroenke also sat at the President’s table.

Kraft’s presence will raise some eyebrows given his still-pending misdemeanor charges of solicitation of prostitution. By all appearances, however, the case against him is dead — the only question at this point is when the charges will officially be dismissed.

The dinner came a night after the football stadium owned and operated by Kraft hosted a concert from the Rolling Stones. During the show, Mick Jagger offered up a quote at Gillette Stadium that quite possibly will place Jagger on the same “pay no mind” list that U.K. Ambassador Kim Darroch now occupies. Said Jagger, via RollingStone.com, “If only the British had held on to the airports, the whole thing might have gone differently for us.”