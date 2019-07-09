Robert Kraft, Stan Kroenke dine with the President

Posted by Mike Florio on July 9, 2019, 10:34 AM EDT
AP

The Patriots apparently won’t be visiting the White House this summer, but the owner of the team was in D.C. on Monday night for a dinner with the President.

The event, held at the Treasury Department, honored the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

Robert Kraft sat two spots from President Donald Trump, via Bloomberg.com. Rams owner Stan Kroenke also sat at the President’s table.

Kraft’s presence will raise some eyebrows given his still-pending misdemeanor charges of solicitation of prostitution. By all appearances, however, the case against him is dead — the only question at this point is when the charges will officially be dismissed.

The dinner came a night after the football stadium owned and operated by Kraft hosted a concert from the Rolling Stones. During the show, Mick Jagger offered up a quote at Gillette Stadium that quite possibly will place Jagger on the same “pay no mind” list that U.K. Ambassador Kim Darroch now occupies. Said Jagger, via RollingStone.com, “If only the British had held on to the airports, the whole thing might have gone differently for us.”

14 responses to “Robert Kraft, Stan Kroenke dine with the President

  1. I love Jagger’s airport gag…..priceless. Not surprise to see a fellow sexploiter dining with #45…..con’s like fellow con’s. Kraft is an embarrassment as an owner….buy hey thats the Pats for ya.

  3. I am not going to lie, Kraft has way over-stepped the limelight and is putting himself into positions that create more jealousy and possible NFL sabotage yet again.

    I just don’t get it.

    He’s a registered Democrat and backs the most volatile, irrationally dumb, and polarizing president in US history?

    Bob, you are 78 years old. Hang it up. HANG IT UP.

  5. pioniere says:
    July 9, 2019 at 10:43 am
    Perfect, one criminal dining with another.

    Kraft could not be any further away from being a criminal. The NFL’s most generous philanthropist and it’s not close.

    Growing a packaging business in the 1970s, 1980s and into the 1990s is not “criminal” either.

    Why he associates with a criminal so openly, yes, it’s a great question.

  7. Very poor optics by Robert Kraft. Trump was regular at Jeffrey Epstein’s parties, and now Epstein is being charged with operating a sex trafficking ring, the very same accusation that was initially being made by the Jupiter County DA against Robert Kraft.

    Robert Kraft needs to step down. He’s not running the franchise anyway, it’s being run by his low-key, low-profile son Jonathan.

  9. tylawspick6 says:
    July 9, 2019 at 10:43 am
    I am not going to lie, Kraft has way over-stepped the limelight and is putting himself into positions that create more jealousy and possible NFL sabotage yet again.

    I just don’t get it.

    He’s a registered Democrat and backs the most volatile, irrationally dumb, and polarizing president in US history?

    Bob, you are 78 years old. Hang it up. HANG IT UP.
    Yeah, he’s so dumb he’s worth $10 billion dollars,created 6 million new jobs, exterminated ISIS, and he’s rolling to a re-election landslide. You know even less about politics than you know about football.

  12. collectordude says:
    July 9, 2019 at 11:28 am
    Good for them.
    As for jagger. Well, he’s a twit.

    Actually, he’s a super smart guy.

  14. Oh my god I just liked my first tylawspick6 comment. Sorry in advance if there’s another earthquake!

