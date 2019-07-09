Thirteen days of Washington’s training camp are open to the public

Getty Images

Washington fans will have many opportunities to see the team’s players in action during training camp later this summer.

The team will open up their practice facility to the public on 13 dates from July 25 to August 11. On nine of those days, the practice will run from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and the team will reconvene on the field for walkthroughs in the afternoon that will also be open to the public.

As a result, there will be 22 total practice sessions for fans to watch the players go through their paces. Attendance to all of the sessions is free.

We’ve been keeping track of all the open practices around the league and Washington falls behind Dallas in the total number of days they’ll be open to the public. Their NFC East rivals in Philadelphia are on the other end of the spectrum with one open practice and the Raiders are the only team with no practices open to the public.