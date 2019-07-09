Video shows Malik McDowell fighting cop

Getty Images

Malik McDowell, the Seahawks’ top pick in the 2017 NFL draft who never played a down in the NFL, was arrested last month for assaulting a police officer, among other charges. Now video of the incident has surfaced.

The video, on TMZ.com, shows McDowell initially being stopped for speeding. As the officer asks for his license and registration, McDowell repeatedly demands to speak to a supervisor.

Eventually McDowell walked out of his car and inside a gas station convenience store, where he and the officer scuffled. In the melee that ensued, both men went to the ground and shelves were knocked over. After warning McDowell, the officer used his taser on him, but that didn’t seem to have much of an effect, and the struggle continued.

McDowell was subdued after backup officers arrived, but only after he appeared to grab for one of the backup officer’s guns.

McDowell is currently facing two counts of felony assaulting and resisting, one misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license. In a separate incident, he is facing a charge of concealing a stolen vehicle.

The Seahawks used the 35th overall pick on McDowell in 2017. He was injured in an ATV accident months after the draft and has never played in the NFL as a result of those injuries.