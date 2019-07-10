Albert Haynesworth needs kidney transplant

Getty Images

Albert Haynesworth retired after the 2011 season. He has had a couple of serious medical issues since.

The two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle announced on social media this week that he needs a kidney transplant and is seeking a donor.

“Well, this is hard for me to say, but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans,” Haynesworth wrote on Instagram, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website. “Some of you may know I’ve been battling kidney disease for a few years now. The time has come family, friends and fans. I’m in dire need of a kidney. Mine have finally failed me on July 7, 2019. It’s hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only eight seasons in retirement that my body has taken another major blow. First with the brain aneurysm three seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me. But the bright side of the latest ordeal is I can ask . . . someone to generously donate a kidney.”

Haynesworth is pictured in his hospital bed at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

Haynesworth, now 38, played 10 seasons after the Titans made him the 15th overall choice in 2002. He spent seven seasons in Tennessee, two in Washington and played six games with the Patriots in 2011 and seven with the Bucs to finish that season and his career.