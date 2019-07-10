Brennan Scarlett making strides while Jadeveon Clowney is away

Getty Images

When things return to normal, Brennan Scarlett will return to the bench.

But that may not be until the start of the regular season, so for now he’s a starting outside linebacker for the Texans.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, coaches and teammates have been impressed with Scarlett this offseason, while he’s working in the place of Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney could miss training camp, while he waits to sign his one-year, $15.967 million franchise tag deal.

“Brennan, he has improved a whole lot, especially from last year to this year,” veteran outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus said. “He’s embraced his role. His pass rush has been on point. His pass coverage has been on point. I’m excited to see exactly what he does this year.”

Of course, they’ll be more excited to see Clowney return and continue to produce as he has (particularly since he’s making over $939,000 per week), but they think the extended work this offseason is helping Scarlett.

The former undrafted rookie from Stanford started three games last year before landing on IR for the third straight year, and had a forced fumble and an interception.

“Brennan has been with us for a little bit and he has played multiple positions,” Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel said. “He can do multiple things. I think he can and will function very well for us.”

At least until Clowney returns.