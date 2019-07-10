Bucs corner Ryan Smith suspended four games

Getty Images

The NFL announced that cornerback Ryan Smith has been suspended four games for violating the policy on performance-enhancing substances.

(Which is weird, because today is definitely not Friday.)

“We are disappointed that Ryan will be unavailable for the first four games of the season,” Bucs General Manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “We do extensive training and education for our players regarding the league’s polices, but ultimately each individual is responsible for what they put in their bodies.”

Smith can participate in training camp and the preseason, but won’t be eligible to return until the Monday after Week Four.

The 2016 fourth-round pick has started 16 games the last two seasons, but the Buccaneers drafted cornerbacks in the second and third rounds this year, so this doesn’t help his standing.