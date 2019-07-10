Cardinals take Jalen Thompson in supplemental draft

Getty Images

Former Washington State safety Jalen Thompson is heading to Arizona.

Thompson was chosen by the Cardinals with a fifth-round pick in today’s supplemental draft, according to multiple reports.

A surprise entrant in the supplemental draft after the NCAA stripped him of his eligibility for testing positive for a banned substance, Thompson was viewed by many as a potential second-day pick next year, so getting him with a fifth-round pick seems like a good move. Although he is getting a late start, having missed all of the offseason, if he has a strong preseason he could contribute from Week One as a rookie.

Having used the pick today, the Cardinals now do not have that pick in the regular 2020 draft. (It isn’t currently known whether the Cardinals used their own fifth-round pick or the Dolphins’ fifth-round pick, which they acquired in the Josh Rosen trade.) But the team that had the first overall pick in the regular draft now thinks it has added another talented rookie to its 2019 roster.