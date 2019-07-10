Chris Harris likes that teams are “sleeping on” the Broncos

Getty Images

While trying to work out a new contract with the Broncos earlier this year, cornerback Chris Harris expressed interest in a trade if the Broncos weren’t willing to meet his financial demands.

The two sides eventually came together on a revised deal for this season that left Harris on track to become a free agent after this season. He said he’s happy with how things worked out and said on NFL Network Wednesday that it’s “a relief” to be able to focus on football after all of the contract talk.

When it comes to football, many people have expressed a dim outlook for the Broncos in the AFC East thanks to the presence of the Chiefs and Chargers. Harris acknowledged the Broncos aren’t the favorites, but said that works just fine for him because they’ll be able to take some teams by surprise.

“The Chiefs are the team to beat right now,” Harris said. “They’ve won it, I think, the past three years so until somebody knocks them off they’re the team beat. I’m telling you right now, I like being the underdog right now. Teams are sleeping on us and so I like taking that approach this year. They’re going to have to wake up when we hit them in the mouth.”

With the likes of Harris, Von Miller and Bradley Chubb on hand, the defense should be able to throw some haymakers this season. The chances of the Broncos overcoming expectations may come down to whether the offense can do the same.