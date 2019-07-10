DJ Moore looking to take a leap in second season

Getty Images

The Panthers made wide receiver DJ Moore their first-round pick in 2018 and the rookie got off to a slow start in his first NFL season.

Moore caught two passes for 54 yards in his first three games, but the production steadily ramped up from there. He ended the year with 55 catches for 788 yards and added 13 carries for 72 yards for a year that he hopes will be a springboard for bigger things this season.

Moore hosted a football camp this week and he cited teammate Christian McCaffrey‘s jump of nearly 900 yards in total offense from 2017 to 2018 as a goal for the coming year.

“We [saw] the jump that Christian had from Year One to Year Two,” Moore said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com. “I’m looking to take the same jump.”

Moore should get his chance to make that leap.

The Panthers said farewell to Devin Funchess this offseason, which will open up more opportunities for other wideouts in 2019. New arrival Chris Hogan should get some of them, but Moore figures to be the clear No. 1 target for what the Panthers hope will be a healthy Cam Newton this season.