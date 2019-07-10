Everson Walls: Players from the 1980s failed today’s players

As the NFL and the NFL Players Association continue with another effort to strike a new deal on a labor agreement, a player involved in past disputes has a message for the modern player.

“When I look at the NBA and this free agency frenzy, it makes me think of that ‘big boat’ we missed during our NFL strike,” former NFL defensive back Everson Walls said on Twitter. “MLB and NBA did it right! So when you hear an NFL player complain about salaries, blame the players from 1980s. We truly failed you!

Walls’ remarks raise an interesting question. Did the players of the ’80s have an obligation to help today’s players, or to help themselves? In 1988, one year after the failed strike, Bears linebacker Wilber Marshall signed a five-year, $6 million contract with Washington, which gave up a pair of first-round picks to get him. At the time, that was the biggest contract ever given to a defensive player. Today’s best defensive players are making much, much more — even with inflation taken into account. So it’s not as if today’s players are huring, especially relative to what the players from three decades ago made.

Also, look at it this way: Should today’s players take a stand and strike (or absorb a lockout) for the benefit of NFL players in 2050? Or should those players strive to get the best and the most that they can for themselves and their families, in exchange for the players’ skills, abilities, risks, and sacrifices?

The failed 1987 strike proved that players of any given era aren’t inclined to miss game checks, especially with relatively short career shelf lives. Thus, until players draw a line in the sand and allow all or part of a season to be lost, all future negotiations must be regarded through that prism.

If anything, the failure of yesteryear came not when the players aborted their strike in 1987 but when the players settled their antitrust lawsuit by agreeing to a free-agency system that allows for the application of a franchise tag, limiting the movement of the best players at the best positions. If the players, who had won a verdict declaring the NFL’s free-agency system in the absence of a certified union illegal, had merely dug in, the league may have agreed to full and unfettered free agency, allowing the best players to force their way to the biggest paydays, driving the market upward at all positions and forcing teams to spend to the cap and not quietly hoard cash as raw, unadulterated profit.

So, basically, Everson Walls shouldn’t be apologizing to today’s players. The players, and the lawyers, who settled the antitrust lawsuit should be.

7 responses to “Everson Walls: Players from the 1980s failed today’s players

  2. I think all the good players should go to one or two teams like basketball. That’d be great, right?

  3. If only the parents would apologize for failing their children instead of crapping on the Millenials they themselves brought into this world…

  4. I’m sorry to be insulting, but football players who jealously eye NBA or MLB contracts are myopic morons. Commons sense makes it clear why NFL contracts are so different: the sport has to spread the “pie” between more players, and player health and reliability is lowest in football. Even without a salary cap, player salaries would be limited by revenue, so there is a ceiling (but getting rid of the salary cap would have meant destroying NFL parity, something that seemingly has benefited the sport). Pay top players more? That means lesser players get less? Guaranteed contracts? That’s the dumbest of all – all that would do would mean more money tied up in hurt or bad players! The more money tied up with those, the less available for the players actively producing.

    The NFLPA has done the one thing it absolutely must do, and that is make certain that a certain percentage of league revenue goes to the players. HOW that player money is spread out can be adjusted, but the more that goes into one category, the less by default that is available for the other categories.

  5. Given how much more money today’s players make, and can make even more thanks to free agency etc, and the fact they don’t have to have drugs forced on them by coaches (eg Shula) and enjoy better medical protection and CTE awareness etc, maybe they ought to be thanking the 1980s players.

  6. They definitely did. They failed the players before them, too. And, Goodell and his snakes will continue to do it so he can collect his 40 mil per and continue to lie, cheat and steal all in the name of the almighty dollar.

    When Goodell hugs the players on that stage on draft day, I puke all over my shoes.

  7. I watched my team with scab players on it. It was still my team with players that wanted to play. The striking players looked like fools at the time and that’s why they haven’t went on strike since.

