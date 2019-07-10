Gurley on “arthritic component” to knee: Don’t know what you’re talking about

Getty Images

There were reports when Rams running back Todd Gurley‘s knee troubles surfaced last year that he was dealing with an arthritic element to the problem and Gurley’s trainer appeared to confirm that in June.

Travelle Gaines said that “everybody knew when Todd came out of Georgia that there would be some kind of arthritic component to his knee” after he suffered an injury while in college. Gaines added that “all we’re doing is managing that” through his workouts and his weight, but Gurley was less willing to discuss the issue during an interview with Trysta Krick of USA Today.

Krick referenced Gaines’s comments in a series of questions about whether Gurley was dealing with arthritis and the running back closed the exchange by saying he doesn’t “know what you’re talking about.” He went on to say that he isn’t focused on the discussion about his condition.

“I don’t pay attention to anything,” Gurley said. “I mind my business, do what I do, work out. Like I said, I’ve been playing this sport all my life so I’ve heard everything, I’ve seen everything, I’ve done everything.”

The condition of Gurley’s knee has been an ongoing storyline since late in the 2018 season. It’s unlikely to go away unless and until Gurley shows that he can perform at a high level while staying on the field this year. Gurley believes he can, but others are likely to need more evidence before coming to a final conclusion.