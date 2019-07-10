Has Davis Webb passed Trevor Siemian on the Jets’ depth chart?

Getty Images

Two years ago, former seventh-rounder Trevor Siemian was getting ready to beat out first-rounder Paxton Lynch for the starting job in Denver, for the second straight year. Now, Siemian is trying to hold on to the backup job with the Jets.

Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com suggests that Siemian may be losing his grip on the No. 2 spot on the New York depth chart.

Via Hughes, former Giants’ third-rounder Davis Webb had an impressive offseason program, so impressive that he apparently jumped Siemian late in the OTA process. Hughes writes that Webb was the second quarterback to take the field during the final set of OTAs.

Hughes adds that the Jets would like to keep only two quarterbacks on the final 53-man roster. Siemian, however, has $1 million of his one-year, $2 million contract fully guaranteed. (He already has earned a $750,000 signing bonus.) So cutting Siemian and keeping Webb (who has a non-guaranteed salary of $645,000) would create enhanced expense and wasted money.

It also would create the risk that, if the Jets need Siemian later, he won’t be available. Whether he’s signed by another NFL team or by the fledgling XFL — which plans to gobble up third- and fourth-string quarterbacks who are cut from NFL rosters — Siemian could be long gone if/when an injury creates a reason to bring him back.

Ditto for Webb, who also could land with another team, or with the XFL.

Another option, as Hughes notes, would be to trade Webb, who was regarded as having a bright future before he washed out with the Giants. Maybe that future is getting brighter, whether it’s with the Jets, another NFL team, or ultimately as one of the eight starters for Vince McMahon’s resurrected spring league.