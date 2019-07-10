Jeremy Hill optimistic about being cleared soon, finding a team

Getty Images

Jeremy Hill expects to play this season. He just doesn’t know where.

The running back remains a free agent as he rehabs from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Hill sounds optimistic he will receive medical clearance soon.

“I think for me coming off a big ACL injury, I’m just doing what I can to get back to 100 percent,” Hill said Wednesday, via Herbie Teope of The Advocate. “I know there’s going to be a job waiting on me when I get cleared, so that’s all I’m doing now.

“I’m just trying to get healthy and once that happens, I’ll be back. I’m pretty close. I’m about eight months out of surgery, so hopefully soon.”

Hill injured his knee in the season opener after signing a one-year deal with the Patriots. He played only 12 snaps on offense and six on special teams before his season ended.

Hill waited until early November to undergo surgery to restore muscle strength and range of motion.

In four seasons with Cincinnati and one game with the Patriots, Hill has 776 touches for 3,388 yards and 30 touchdowns.