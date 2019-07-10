Larry Fitzgerald poised to move up to No. 2 in all-time receptions list

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is likely just a few games away from becoming the second-leading pass catcher in NFL history.

Fitzgerald has caught 1,303 passes in his NFL career, while Tony Gonzalez is No. 2 all-time, with 1,325 catches. If Fitzgerald catches five passes a game, he’ll break the record in his fifth game of the season.

The all-time NFL record is 1,549 career catches by Jerry Rice. Fitzgerald, who will turn 36 next month, will almost certainly not catch Rice, whose records for catches, yards and touchdowns may prove untouchable even in this era of increased passing numbers.

But “second only to Jerry Rice” is a great distinction for a pass catcher, and Fitzgerald will likely earn that distinction in September or October.