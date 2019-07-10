Only one pick in this year’s supplemental draft

Getty Images

NFL teams are usually hesitant to use picks in the supplemental draft, and today’s was no exception.

The Cardinals used a 2020 fifth-round pick to take Washington State safety Jalen Thompson, and he was the only player taken in the 2019 supplemental draft, which was held over email communications with the league office today.

Many observers thought West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms would be chosen, but he was not. He will now become a free agent, where he’s likely to draw some interest.

Three other players — Syracuse linebacker Shyheim Cullen, Northland Community College tight end Devonaire Clarington and St. Francis defensive back Bryant Perry — were also available but not chosen and will also become free agents.