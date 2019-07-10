Report: Jaguars signing Marcus Simms

Getty Images

Former West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms was one of two players considered likely candidates for selection in Wednesday’s supplemental draft, but the exercise ended with safety Jalen Thompson as the only player picked.

It appears Simms will still get a chance to make an NFL roster this year, however.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Simms had several offers and is set to sign with the Jaguars. Simms will need to pass a physical before the deal is finalized.

Simms caught 81 passes for 1,362 yards and seven touchdowns over the last two years for the Mountaineers. He also served as a kickoff and punt returner. He also had off-field issues while in school, including a pair of DUIs and reported issues with the coaching staff that helped nudge him from the college ranks to the pros this summer.

The Jaguars also added Terrelle Pryor to the receiving corps late in the offseason and the two newcomers join Keelan Cole, Chris Conley, Marqise Lee and Dede Westbrook on the depth chart.