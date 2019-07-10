Richard Seymour going strong in World Series of Poker

Getty Images

Richard Seymour was once among the NFL’s elite defensive linemen. Now he’s among the world’s elite poker players.

Seymour is competing in the World Series of Poker and is currently in 35th place in the event, which drew 8,569 competitors.

This isn’t Seymour’s first go-round in high-stakes poker. He has won more than $500,000 in his professional poker career. That’s a pittance compared to the nearly $90 million he made in the NFL, but not bad for a second job.

The Patriots took Seymour with the sixth overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft and he won three Super Bowl rings and was a three-time first-team All-Pro in New England. He was traded to the Raiders in 2009 and played his final four seasons in Oakland.