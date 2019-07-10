Robbie Gould won’t commit to reporting to 49ers if they don’t trade him

Getty Images

It’s less than a week away from the deadline for players with franchise tags to sign multi-year deals with their teams and there’s been no sign that an agreement between the 49ers and kicker Robbie Gould is imminent.

That’s not a great surprise as Gould requested a trade earlier this year. The 49ers have not shown interest in making such a deal and that’s left the two sides at a stalemate with the contract deadline around the corner.

Gould said last month that it’s a “complicated situation” and comments on Wednesday suggest things haven’t gotten any clearer in the last couple of weeks. Gould was asked if he would report to the 49ers at any point if they don’t deal him to another team.

“I’m not going to commit to making any decision right now . . . I don’t really have a plan right now,” Gould said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “Obvious there is a deadline and I don’t have to make any decisions anytime soon. . . . The deadline to sign a long-term contract is Monday, and the rest of that [potential holdout] is up to me.”

The general feeling has been that Gould wants to return to the Bears as he and his family live there and he’s talked about wanting to be close to his family during the 2019 season. On Wednesday, Gould said that he “never said I want to go back there” and just wants to play closer to home.

As of now, however, the choices appear of being close to home and playing football are incompatible with one another.