Sam Darnold holding second offseason throwing session with teammates this week

The Jets believe quarterback Sam Darnold will improve as a byproduct of practicing against defensive coordinator Gregg Williams this summer, but that’s not the only avenue Darnold is using in an effort to make strides heading into his second season.

Like many other quarterbacks, Darnold has organized throwing sessions with his teammates to fill the time between the end of the offseason program and the start of training camp. Some of those quarterbacks organize one block of time to work with receivers, but Darnold has doubled down.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that Darnold is holding the second round this week and weekend as the start of training camp draws closer.

Darnold is familiar with players like Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Chris Herndon after playing with them last season, but has to get accustomed to working with Le'Veon Bell and Jamison Crowder after they arrived as free agents. Per Mehta, about six other players are expected to attend this round although it is not clear if either of the newcomers will be part of the action.