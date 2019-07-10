Sony Michel aiming to be ready for training camp for Patriots

Getty Images

After being held out of offseason practices following arthroscopic knee surgery this spring, Patriots running back Sony Michel is aiming to be ready to go for the start of training camp in two weeks.

“It’s a process and it’s just something that I’m just kind of working towards,” Michel said, via Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network. “That’s the goal to be ready for training camp.”

Michel did not take part in the team’s mandatory mini-camp in June after having the procedure on his knee. Michel was already reportedly back to running full speed in mid-June. With an extra month to rehab before the start of camp, it appeared as though Michel would have the time needed to be ready to go when camp begins for New England on July 24.

Michel appeared in 13 games with eight starts during his rookie season. He rushed for 931 yards with six touchdowns in the regular season and took a leap forward in the playoffs. In three games, Michel carried 71 times for 336 yards with six touchdowns.