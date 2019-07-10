Todd Gurley doesn’t feel like he has to prove anything in return from knee injury

Getty Images

The weekly viability of Todd Gurley‘s ailing knee will be among the most scrutinized topics of the 2019 NFL season. With the injury keeping Gurley out of games late in the season and limiting his availability and effectiveness in the playoffs, whether Gurley can return to the dominant level of production he’s had in past seasons will continue to be up in the air as training camps open.

Gurley sustained a torn ACL in college in Georgia and has arthritis in his knee that lingered throughout last year and may continue to be an issue moving forward.

However, it’s a subject Gurley himself doesn’t seem to be concerned about. In an interview with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Gurley didn’t give much thought to the notion the knee injuries will slow him down.

“I don’t have nothing to prove,” Gurley said. “That’s the thing, I’ve been doing this my whole life. This is the same stuff for me over and over. It’s the same old stuff and I keep doing the same old thing. I really just play my game honestly. I don’t worry about too much. I just try to be as good as a teammate as I can and just help my team win honestly.”

The Rams added an insurance policy for Gurley during the draft by taking Memphis running back Darrell Henderson in the third round. Henderson’s presence may allow the Rams to reduce Gurley’s workload or at least have a second option to turn to should Gurley’s knee keep him out for a given week. The Rams had to pull C.J. Anderson off the street after he was waived by Carolina and Oakland last season to help keep their rushing attack cruising along last year.

Gurley still rushed for 1,251 yards with 17 touchdowns and added 59 receptions for four touchdowns out of the backfield last year with the knee flaring up. However, getting just 14 carries for 45 yards in the NFC Championship game and Super Bowl combined is what is leaving a sour taste about his potential production this fall.

Gurley surely doesn’t seem concerned about it, even if many others will be.