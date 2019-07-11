Arrest warrant withdrawn for Josh Brent

Posted by Mike Florio on July 11, 2019, 9:27 AM EDT
Getty Images

Former Cowboys defensive lineman and current Cowboys scout Josh Brent no longer faces arrest.

According to Jack Howland of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas County court records show that an arrest warrant for probation violation has been withdrawn.

Brent had been arrested on June 30 in a Wendy’s parking lot on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest. Calvin Watkins of TheAthletic.com has reported that Brent tested negative for alcohol and drugs, and that Brent simply had a mental breakdown, for which he currently is undergoing treatment.

A 2012 car crash that killed Cowboys teammate Jerry Brown resulted in a conviction of intoxication manslaughter for Brent, along with a jail sentence of 180 days. He remains on probation, the terms of which require him to avoid alcohol and drugs.

4 responses to “Arrest warrant withdrawn for Josh Brent

  1. Dying to see the comments on this one. The guy didn’t violate the terms (so no famous person conspiracy) and he apparently has a mental condition (which should deserve our compassion, not our ridicule). My thing is simple…get the help, get the support, and get better.

  3. He was driving drunk and his best friend died as a result. Jerry Brown’s family has forgiven him but that is still an enormous burden to bear and it won’t fade very much with time. I hope he gets the help he needs.

  4. This is scenario that is played out in many jurisdictions throughout the
    United States. Mentally ill patients in crisis, police failure to recognize
    the symptoms. This usually equals the mentally ill patient who is bi-polar
    and off his or her meds sitting in jail for a week to 10 days until it is
    recognized that he or she in not drunk or on some drug.
    Often the patient is harassed and charged with resisting or assault of
    a police officer ( a serous crime) which causes even more delay in treatment.
    The Memphis model is a remarkable program that provides guidelines and training
    for police officers to recognize a person in need of treatment not jail.
    Many local, police agencies need to be more aware of the problem.
    Training such as this can also help police protect themselves, which is equally
    important. It is estimated that at least 20 percent of calls for police intervention
    are a result of mental patients in crisis.
    There are many people suffering like Josh Brent, perhaps all of us should
    wait and see what is the real problem is, before jumping to a conclusion.,

